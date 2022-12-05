The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Doctor botched surgery at Albury hospital before death, coroner told

By Local News
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The coronial inquest heard Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt had botched the surgery in November 2019, with Mr Edmunds dying the following month.

A coroner is investigating the death of an Oaklands man after botched surgery at Albury hospital, with an inquest told a doctor made a massive error.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.