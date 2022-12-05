The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Three Boss Boxing members take out belts at Australian Amateur Boxing Titles

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alongside Jason O'Rouke (not pictured), Boss Boxing's Jack Clay, Laurance Lockington, Latrell McGrath and Jake Hruz impressed on the national stage. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga gym Boss Boxing now has three national belt holders within its ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.