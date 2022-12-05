Wodonga gym Boss Boxing now has three national belt holders within its ranks.
The gym sent five of its best disciples to the Australian Amateur Boxing Titles last week, emerging with a 60 per cent return rate as Latrell McGrath, Jake Hruz and Jason O'Rourke clinched each of their gold medal bouts at Melbourne Pavilion.
Though Jack Clay and Laurance Lockington were unable to prevail in their elimination fights, trainer Corey Pyle heaped praise onto the entire contingent.
"To do as well as they did is awesome, coming away with three golds and two awesome performances," he said.
"Both the other two boys who didn't come away with gold did really well and turned a lot of heads and impressed, which is all you can ask for."
It was as hot a start as you could get for Boss Boxing, with 16-year-old McGrath ousting Tasmanian Shane Kean on day one to claim a junior title.
The second day had O'Rourke progress after beating Elijah Bell for an elimination win, while Clay and Lockington succumbed to defeat in their matchups.
Pitted against Queensland talent Dylan Cox in the third day of competition, Hruz (17) bobbed and weaved his way to an intermediate title victory before O'Rourke then stepped up and overcame fellow Victorian Sam Malves to claim the cruiserweight gong.
Pyle noted all elements of the event made for a memorable finish to the year for the crew.
"The guys who didn't win are a bit bummed out, but the other three boys are absolutely rapt," he said.
"To have that label as literally the best in Australia, they're absolutely buzzing about it.
"Queensland had a really big team and so did Tasmania, it was really cool to see the variety and calibre of fighters there.
As for what's next for the Boss Boxing crew, Pyle said there's no prizes for guessing how they'll be spending the next few weeks.
"The boys have been training the house down this year, so they'll enjoy some time off and hopefully kick off next year with a big bang and get it all rolling again."
