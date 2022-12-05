A Riverina high school says a newly built yarning circle recognises the value of Aboriginal education and is a place the community can come together.
Culcairn's Billabong High School officially opened its yarning circle (a space surrounded by big rocks and totem poles with a nearby Aboriginal mural) with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony on Monday, performed by Wiradjuri man Darren Wighton.
Year 12 Wiradjuri woman Gabby Phillips said there were about 25 Aboriginal students at Billabong and she felt as close as siblings with each of them.
"We sit and we have a yarn at the yarning circle, we really bonded when we were painting the mural, that was a great 10 week experience," she said.
Ms Phillips said images of goannas, snakes, magpies and kangaroos were the totems of Aboriginal students.
"I feel as though it brings a sense of belonging and space where you can be yourself and be your own culture and be proud of who you," she said.
"It's great to see the whole community all being here to support us when we're about to do this beautiful smoking ceremony."
"It took a lot of effort from everyone to build it," she said.
"We had non-Indigenous students help paint the totem poles and mural and even help re-lay gravel.
"This is something that every place needs.
"This is a really big achievement for our school and I really hope to see it more throughout NSW and Australia."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Principal Julie Bowen said Aboriginal education was important.
"We wanted to do something that was genuine and meaningful and that's what we've achieved," she said.
"We've got a dedicated space within the school where everyone is welcome and it will just open the door to all the fabulous things that we'll do in terms of wellbeing, but it's a genuine representation of how much we value Aboriginal education.
"They're the future leaders so we want to support them in that."
Deputy principal Dr Nimalika Weerakoon, who has been working closely with the group of Aboriginal students, said the project had taken three years.
"Outcomes can be achieved in the classroom, you can do your maths and your English, but to show that we value our students and that we've made that connection, if they need assistance, that (yarning circle) is building that trust and that connection," she said.
Dr Weerakoon said the school aimed to introduce an Aboriginal Community Group formal voice and a bush medicine garden in coming time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.