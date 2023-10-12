The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Still time to sign up for La Trobe Wodonga's eating disorder treatment program

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
October 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People who are anxious or pre-occupied about their eating, weight, or shape are being urged to sign up for a free treatment program through Wodonga's La Trobe University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.