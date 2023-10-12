Farmers and landowners who sell their land to accommodate renewable energy projects could face serious consequences unless a set of clear guidelines are put in place, a Border MP warns.
Concerns have been raised that without proper consultation between government, developers and communities, farmers could sell land leaving themselves open to liability claims in the event of damage to neighbouring landowners' property.
Indi MP Helen Haines, in her submission to a review into renewable energy project consultation, said failure to liaise with regional communities also risked derailing the transition to a decarbonised energy grid.
In her submission to the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner's Community Engagement Review, Dr Haines said communities should share in economic benefits of renewable energy projects built close to where they live, and should have a say in the planning of large-scale developments.
"What I've heard from landowners and farmers in places like Meadow Creek and Bobinawarrah, Ruffy and Strathbogie, is that public consultation by project developers has been disappointing at best and non-existent at worst so far," Dr Haines, who has been a long-time supporter of renewable energy initiatives, said.
"My submission makes 15 recommendations strongly supporting the need for state and federal governments, as well as regulatory bodies, to set clear and firm standards for community engagement and benefit sharing of renewable energy projects."
Dr Haines' recommendations include defining land that is not suitable for renewable energy infrastructure development, including land that has high agricultural value, fragile ecosystems, or in high-risk natural disaster zones.
She also recommended ensuring renewable energy project developments do not adversely impact the availability or affordability of insurance for neighbouring landholders.
Dr Haines said new large-scale renewable energy projects should offer at least 20 per cent of project equity to local investors in a community co-investment funding round before final planning approval can be granted.
Announced in July, the review is led by Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer and was established to advise on how best to engage with communities about future renewable energy and transmission projects.
The review has accepted public submissions and conducted roundtables across the country, including in Wangaratta on September 27.
Evidence in the written submissions will be collated into a final report at the end of the year.
Dr Haines and independent Senator for the ACT David Pocock worked with Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.
