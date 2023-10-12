The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ex-East Albury worker convicted of 3 deceptions, placed on 12-month court order

By Albury Court
October 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fraudster Romy Casey has been ordered to pay back more than $11,000 she ripped-off an Albury group that helps special needs children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.