Fraudster Romy Casey has been ordered to pay back more than $11,000 she ripped-off an Albury group that helps special needs children.
The former East Albury woman must also complete 190 hours of unpaid community work under a 12-month community corrections order handed down in Albury Local Court.
Her sentencing this week followed previous guilty pleas to three charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
It was her first appearance in court, having previously admitted to her guilt through a letter in which she claimed she couldn't turn up because she was attending the funeral of a "close friend".
Casey, who once worked as a NSW Corrective Services officer, tasked with the job of managing sentenced and remanded prisoners, had also tried unsuccessfully to have the case moved away from Albury.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin made separate compensation orders against Casey to Risky Kids Pty Ltd of $6075.50 and $5652.69.
Since being charged with the offences, Casey, 30, has moved to northern NSW and so her supervision under the order will be carried out by NSW Community Corrections at Port Macquarie.
Ms McLaughlin imposed corrections orders on the three charges of 12, 10 and seven months respectively.
Casey carried out her deceptions while working full-time for the Risky Kids' Albury club.
She did so through manipulating Risky Kids' invoicing procedures, and also by selling a piece of children's climbing equipment, known as a rig, to a family.
Police said the victim transferred $850 to Casey for the equipment, valued at $4802.69, but never received the item.
In the end, Risky Kids reimbursed the victim, leaving it out of pocket by $5652.69.
Casey's deception of Risky Kids led to $6075.50 being transferred to her bank account.
She had begun working for Risky Kids, in a permanent part-time position, on October 19, 2021.
On January 12, 2022, she moved into the full-time role of manager of the Albury club.
Police said Risky Kids "provides resilience and well being programming to young people, families and organisations, such as schools".
That included helping with "the inclusion of special-needs children alongside able-bodied children, in a controlled manner".
Casey, as part of her role, was provided access to Risky Kids' "Stripe" invoicing system and its associated bank account.
Police said between November 16, 2021, and May 26, 2022, Casey used her login details to access Stripe, making adjustments to the invoice template.
Senior management with Risky Kids became aware of issues with the system, with Casey provided with a list of accounts where there were problems.
As a result, Casey carried out a series of either amendments or deletions to try to cover her tracks.
