The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sussan Ley, Helen Haines address Indigenous Voice referendum result

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussan Ley hands a no vote flyer to a decision-maker entering the Lavington East Public School polling booth on Saturday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sussan Ley hands a no vote flyer to a decision-maker entering the Lavington East Public School polling booth on Saturday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley says she takes no joy in the failure of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, acknowledging the outcome may be distressing for her Aboriginal constituents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.