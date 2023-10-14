The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Farrer and Indi voters snub Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 15 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Border voters overwhelmingly rejected an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Saturday's referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.