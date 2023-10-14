Border voters overwhelmingly rejected an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Saturday's referendum.
In Farrer, the proposal to allow Aboriginal citizens to have an advisory body attracted only 25.21 per cent support, with 74.79 per cent voting no.
In Indi, there was marginally more support for the yes position with it securing 33.4 per cent of the vote, as the bulk of the populace, 66.6, disapproved.
Only two out of 87 booths in Farrer, which extends from Albury to Wentworth to Griffith, had a majority of yes voters.
They were Albury Public School (851 to 750) and Albury High School (428-390).
The starkest examples of the yes case failing were at Blighty, near Deniliquin, where only 8 of 123 voters supported a Voice and at Oaklands which recorded 17 'yes' ballots compared to 148 'no' slips.
The early voting booths in Albury and Lavington reflected the broad sentiment of city residents with for and against tallies of 4457 to 9625 and 1421 to 4031 respectively.
At Thurgoona, the yes case drew 571 votes with the no stance landing 1035.
In the Birthplace of Federation there was big support for not having an Indigenous Voice with the prepoll centre at Corowa having 735 'yes' votes compared to 2552 for 'no'.
In Indi, which extends from the Upper Murray to Kinglake on the edge of Melbourne, the no case won the day at 70 of 77 polling stations.
Those booths that bucked the majority and voted yes were at Beechworth, Bright, Harrietville, Mount Beauty, Stanley, Wandiligong and Yackandandah.
The biggest margin was at Beechworth (805 to 525) with the 'yes' case getting up 466 to 431 at Yackandandah and 557 to 487 at Mount Beauty.
At Bright, support for a Voice was 247 to 191, but the no case won easily at the Ovens Valley town's early voting centre, with yes at 1153 compared to 1490 for no.
In Wodonga and Wangaratta there was also thumping support for the 'no' case which doubled the number of 'yes' votes at the prepoll hubs.
At Wodonga's Stanley Street station it was 4256 to 11,641 and at Wangaratta's St Patrick's Hall it was 4432 to 10,458.
On Saturday, the biggest booths in Wodonga were decisively no votes, with Victory Lutheran School 519 to 1027 and the senior secondary college 605 to 1041.
