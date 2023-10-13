FARRER MP Sussan Ley will be pushing the 'no' case and her Indi counterpart Helen Haines plugging a 'yes' vote to those lodging their ballots for the Voice referendum on Saturday.
The Lower House members will be at Albury and Wodonga polling booths respectively as thousands cast their ballot on the proposal to have an Indigenous Voice to parliament.
Ms Ley, federal deputy Liberal Party leader, linked her opposition to the Voice to Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
"I am advocating a 'no' vote because Anthony Albanese's Voice proposal is risky, divisive and a permanent change which he has been unable to explain," Ms Ley said.
"But as I have said throughout this campaign it is okay to vote no, and it is okay to vote yes, regardless of the outcome we will all need to come together as Australians."
Independent MP Dr Haines connected her support for the advisory group plan to the Indigenous representatives who have requested it.
"I fully support the Voice to parliament, and I accept the invitation so generously made in the Uluru Statement from the Heart," Dr Haines said.
"It is an invitation extended with the greatest respect for our democracy - one that is extended directly to the people and one which seeks to complement our Westminster parliamentary process."
Dr Haines said she had been heartened by the engagement with the Voice in her electorate.
"I encourage everyone who is yet to vote in the referendum to get informed, to ensure they are making their decision with the best knowledge available," Dr Haines said.
"This is a chance to say 'yes' to a nation-defining moment, and we owe it to ourselves not to make a decision because we don't know."
As of the end of early voting on Thursday October 12, 12,988 votes had been lodged in Albury, 13,786 in Wangaratta and 19,660 in Wodonga.
At the Lavington prepoll, where more than 5000 have voted, 'yes' and 'no' volunteers say most attending have already decided.
Yes Albury-Wodonga member Marie Bucher said there had some expletives from those anti-Voice.
"I think there's some very angry people, but there's also positive young people for 'yes'," Ms Bucher said.
Vote No volunteer Tom Rollings has been at the booth all week.
"It's been very cordial, the 'yes' and 'no' guys all get on pretty well; it's not like it's a war," Mr Rollings said.
One of those who was undecided up until this week was Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy.
He voted opted to vote 'no' at Cobram on Wednesday.
"I'm happy to vote 'no' because there's too much uncertainty for me and I don't think there's anything more that's going to be achieved by having a Voice to parliament," Mr McCurdy said.
"Do we need recognition of the Indigenous people in our constitution, yes I couldn't agree more, but in terms of the Voice to parliament I'm concerned we don't know the detail."
His Victorian parliamentary colleague, Benambra MP Bill Tilley said he was not convinced a Voice would address Aboriginal challenges he witnessed working in the military police in the Northern Territory.
"There wouldn't be a rational, thinking person who doesn't believe the Aboriginal people need a better way of delivering on services but the federal government has not been able to explain how changing this part of the constitution will contribute to that, the mechanics of that, we are being asked to vote on a vibe," Mr Tilley said.
"I think the constitution should recognise this country has an Indigenous heritage, a British foundation and a multicultural character, and should remain colour blind."
