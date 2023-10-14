'Yes' campaigners have expressed disappointment with footpaths at Albury voting booths after having been vandalised with 'vote no' chalked messages.
Lavington East Public School and the former Australian Taxation Office building on Smollett Street were among the locations.
Various messages were chalked onto the pavement on the entrance of the school on Daly Street in Lavington with writing such as 'need ears, not a voice' and 'we need an audit, not a voice'.
A 'yes' campaigner who didn't want to be named said it was upsetting people went out of their way to "spread misinformation and vandalise public property".
"It's deeply disappointing," he said.
"Some people I've spoken to said they felt quite intimidated by it."
Local election staff were informed about the footpath on Saturday morning around 10am.
The Border Mail contacted the Australian Electoral Commission to clarify if it was classed as unauthorised signage.
"Graffiti is not covered under authorisation laws," the spokesperson said. "This is (the markings) more unusual ones we have seen, though."
