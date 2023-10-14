The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury voting booth yes campaigners upset with chalked messages on path

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated October 14 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Yes' campaigners have expressed disappointment with footpaths at Albury voting booths after having been vandalised with 'vote no' chalked messages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.