It was polling day today, which meant hundreds of Border residents headed to the polls in the last bid to cast their vote for the Voice referendum on Saturday, October 14.
While the result had been widely tipped in favour of the no vote, many still held out some hope because "it's the right thing to do".
Wodonga's Christel Satterley, who voted yes at Victory Lutheran College, said it was a good move forward.
"I was going to vote no," she said.
"I wasn't sure how helpful it was - but a friend shared a heap of information with me, and I was compelled to vote yes because, at the very least, they're going to get represented," she said.
"I don't know if it will cause good or any harm, but if they can at least feel represented, then I'm happy with my vote.
"I hope people accept what the outcome is and that it's the right course."
The number of voters throughout the day remained steady, most pre-voting leading up to the day.
Yes and no campaigners manned the gates, handing our flyers.
One resident David McVeigh who couldn't vote in Mount Beauty due to being a Western Australian resident had to travel over an hour to an Albury polling booth set up specifically for interstate voters.
The polling booth had long waits of people coming near and far to place their votes, some people waited up to half hour with lines outside the door.
Although Mr McVeigh had to travel to vote, he didn't mind because it gave him a chance to run some errands in town.
Yes advocate Wodonga's Michelle Cowan said everyone needed the chance to vote.
"if obstacles are put in their way, it will create concern for people and people have a right to be upset," she said of the confusion behind booths set up.
A women interrupted the polling centre by raising questions around the legitimacy of the referendum and the government.
The women refused to leave after multiple requests by AEC staff and security. NSW Police were called.
It's believed police were called to a separate incident at a Wodonga polling centre this morning.
Schools and community groups got the tongs out and fired up the barbecues for what most people call democracy sausages.
A Wodonga resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said there wasn't enough information on the voice to make an informed decision.
"I'm very neutral about the whole thing," she said.
"I'm going to vote no, but I don't want to come across as arrogant or racist; it was more the little information on the proposal.
Another person pointed out that he voted no in a silent poll.
"It's not good enough, but it's the least we can go," he said.
His friend also stopped to say she was voting no as "it's going to make a real change".
"The doors are open now, and the conversation is open," she said.
"I know it's divisive and putting people in uncomfortable positions, but it's simple: it's time to shine a light on our ignorance."
Wodonga man David Tanner, who voted at Victory Lutheran College, said it was a good time to unite.
"We shouldn't be against each other," he said.
"There should be no colours or racism; we are all Australians."
Wodonga's Ethan Tyrrell and Tara Child said voting yes played a big part in supporting change.
"It's a good step in the right direction," Ms Child said.
Mr Tyrrell agreed, noting, "everyone who is voting no was a bit dated".
"It's not for old people," he said. "It's for the young people.
"I hope we unite together; it won't happen and might never change, but if this helps, why not try."
Another silent voter said there was a lot of confusion around the voice.
"I think the issues of Indigenous Australians need a lot of work," he said.
A Lavington East Public School voter said he hoped people would stop "whinging" and "complaining".
"Once it's done, let's move on," he said.
Another voter, Wodonga's Fiona Riley, said talking about who was voting what was the reason behind the division.
"We all want what is best for this country," she said.
"We need to get back to the drawing board and try to get along with one another and move forward as one.
"Instead of that side and that side."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.