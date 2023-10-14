The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border residents wait for tally for voice referendum

Mark Jesser
Sophie Else
By Mark Jesser, and Sophie Else
Updated October 14 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was polling day today, which meant hundreds of Border residents headed to the polls in the last bid to cast their vote for the Voice referendum on Saturday, October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.