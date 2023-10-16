The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yarrawonga woman wins $2.5 million in TattsLotto draw on October 14

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
October 16 2023 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Repaying Mum for her support is high on the priority list for a Yarrawonga woman who has just won $2.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.