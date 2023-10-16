Repaying Mum for her support is high on the priority list for a Yarrawonga woman who has just won $2.5 million.
The woman held one of two division one winning entries in Saturday's TattsLotto draw, October 14, claiming a total prize of $2,584,157.77.
She was getting her children ready for school on Monday, October 16, when she noticed multiple missed calls from lottery officials.
"I checked my voicemail, which alerted me to check my TattsLotto ticket," she told officials.
"All I could think about was the ticket while I was driving them to school because I hadn't checked it yet.
"I ran back inside, checked the ticket, and then woke my husband up in a frenzy.
"I couldn't believe it - $2.5 million!
"My husband rang my mum straight away and now she's on the way with a bottle of champagne."
The winner said the ticket, which was bought online, had been ongoing for some years.
"I think we drew the numbers on the ticket out of a hat," she said.
"My mum used to babysit my kids when they were little, and I've always wanted to repay her.
"I've always said, 'Mum, I've got a recurring TattsLotto ticket on and when we win, I'll pay you back!'.
"We will pay off the mortgage and of course, share with my mother.
"Then we will go from there!"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.