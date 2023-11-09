WALK UP
This year the Sunshine Walk will return to a route running alongside the Murray River after flooding forced the 2022 walk north to Alexandra Park. Raising money for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, all three walks will take in the newly-opened Albury Riverside Precinct redevelopment including the new pathway along the river's edge on Hovell Tree Drive. They all start and end at Albury Sportsground in Wodonga Place. The 20-kilometre walk starts at 7am, going past the cancer centre before heading to Gateway Island, Sumsion Gardens and back to the Albury Sportsground. The 10-kilometre will travel along the Lincoln Causeway to Sumsion Gardens and back, while the five-kilometre route will take in Gateway Island. Individuals or teams can register for the walk or donate at sunshinewalk.org.au.
ROCK UP
School of Rock - The Musical, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, November 11, 2pm and 7pm
Coming off Broadway and the West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical based on the film of the same name, School of Rock is coming to Wodonga. Presented by Centre Stage Event Company, Dewey Finn (Liam Dalby), a failed, wannabe rock star, decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors! School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music. The family-friendly show runs for 120 minutes plus an interval.
SHOW UP
Indigo-Vision Song Contest, Star Theatre, Chiltern, Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm
Presented by Chiltern Lions Amateur Players (CLAP) Indigo-vision Song Contest will entertain and delight audiences. Indigo-Vision Song Contest is a current day musical comedy set in Chiltern and the broader Indigo Shire, with many localisms woven into the script which will be sure to amuse and delight. Set around a local sporting club trying to raise funds, the committee is working hard to come up with new ideas that will bring new people into town. Will the other Indigo Shire towns get involved with their idea or will local rivalries ruin the show? Finally - who will win the "Indigo-vision song contest"?! The show also runs November 17 and 18.
LISTEN UP
Accompanied by her musicians and production crew, each performance will be a celebration of the extraordinary output of Marcia Hines. From the early days of Fire and Rain to the Discotheque album and all the way through to the 2022 release of The Gospel According to Marcia, each performance will encapsulate Hines' extraordinary vocal range and recording career. Expect two hours-plus of memories, musicality and a little madness. Her return to regional centres across Australia is an acknowledgement of the importance of these cities and towns to her journey.
STOCK UP
Attractions include craft and displays, plants and produce, books, cakes, children's toys, barbecue, garage sale, op shop, live music, raffles, Devonshire teas and sandwiches, goods and services auction (10am). Some stalls may be cash-only.
EAT UP
Albury Spring Festival - Family Foodies, Albury Wodonga Equestrian Centre, Sunday, November 12, 4pm to 10pm
Albury Spring Festival will feature an open air circus, carnival rides and games, Professor Bubbles, stalls and food trucks. Entry: $2. Leashed pets welcome.
WOMAN UP
One of Australia's best performers, Em Rusciano has co-hosted breakfast radio, sold out the Sydney Opera House with her live comedy shows, released chart-topping songs, books and audiobooks. Rusciano made it into the Top 12 on Australian Idol in 2004. She may have been booted out in ninth position, but her career was only just beginning. Rusciano was quickly snapped up by Southern Cross Austereo, and spent five years in breakfast radio in Adelaide and Perth, before making the move back to Melbourne to try her hand at live comedy. And what a hand it was!
TURN UP
Cherry Fest, Mount Beauty, Sunday, November 12, 12.30pm
Get ready to make some noise! Cherry Fest brings the finest young talent from the Kiewa Valley. Featuring Mieke Bosland, Tawhiti Pahina and Dylan Cosgriff and The Omens with their new single Cherry Socks. Free entry.
PIN UP
Needle Felt Your Personal Witch, The Goddess Emporium, 548 Olive Street, Albury, Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, 11am to
Emerald artist and spirit doll crafter Martha Silver Breninger works with crystals, Goddess guides, intuition and nature to craft healing dolls for women all over the world. This workshop Martha will be guiding participants in felting or a making crystal witch. The Goddess/witch will be made with Corriedale wool and silk blends by needle felting techniques. Workshop price includes all materials. To book a space in either workshop, contact Martha or The Goddess Emporium on (02) 6066 0128.
COOK UP
Albury Community Wood Fired Pizza Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, November 12, 3pm to 8pm
Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in the wood fired oven. Bring your ingredients, invite your friends and meet at Hovell Tree Park, near the Albury Swim Centre, to discover the delicious tastes of wood fired food. The ovens are fired up every second Sunday for free community use. An expert oven co-ordinator is on hand to help (guidance only - you do the fun bits).
