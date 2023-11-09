This year the Sunshine Walk will return to a route running alongside the Murray River after flooding forced the 2022 walk north to Alexandra Park. Raising money for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, all three walks will take in the newly-opened Albury Riverside Precinct redevelopment including the new pathway along the river's edge on Hovell Tree Drive. They all start and end at Albury Sportsground in Wodonga Place. The 20-kilometre walk starts at 7am, going past the cancer centre before heading to Gateway Island, Sumsion Gardens and back to the Albury Sportsground. The 10-kilometre will travel along the Lincoln Causeway to Sumsion Gardens and back, while the five-kilometre route will take in Gateway Island. Individuals or teams can register for the walk or donate at sunshinewalk.org.au.