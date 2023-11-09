North East nature lovers plying a historic walking track got the shock of their life when they faced off to an electric fence.
The Wandi Walk circuit alongside Morses Creek at Wandiligong has been shut off at two points by two properties.
Former Alpine Shire councillor Kate Farrell said she accidentally brushed the fence and received a startling shock.
The Wandiligong local said she and other residents, especially members of the U3A walking group, were dismayed to see signs warning of the danger and locking them out of the walk.
"The kids love this walk, so do a lot of older people who live around here," she said. "This just isn't fair, this lovely walk has been used for many years and now it's shut off."
Nearby landowner Bernard Eden said he could no longer access his favourite fishing spot of 25 years.
"This trail has a long history going back to the miners walking it back in the gold rush days," Mr Eden, who is vice-president of the Alpine Park Reserve Committee, said.
"I just don't understand why they have blocked it, the people walking through do no harm, they don't leave rubbish, they don't make any noise."
Ms Farrell said it was "a crying shame" to see the walk cut off to the public and that people should have the right to walk through Crown land that has been leased by an adjacent landowner.
"Both these property owners knew that the Wandi Walk is a pre-existing path that has been active for over a 100 years," she said.
"This wonderful track is marked on numerous brochures and is listed as a circuit walk that many locals, U3A bush walking, cyclists, tourists and active walking groups enjoy on a daily basis.
"I walk the Wandi walk at least three times a week, more in winter time with my dog that I always put on a lead when on private property.
"A way forward is to reopen the path, remove the barricades, especially the electric fencing on the path which I believe is dangerous and a child could get electrocuted."
A sign near the electric fence claims the history of the walk has been exaggerated and that the closure was necessary for public liability reasons.
"We are unable to obtain insurance for our property as long as we allow the public to cross our private land," the sign reads.
"We have been trying to resolve this issue with the Alpine Shire since 2016, but (allowing walkers on the land) it is no longer tenable for us.
"We have a grazing lease on the SE corner of our land that is being crossed by people. The terms of this lease are that no wheeled vehicles (including bicycles are allowed on this land; dogs are also not permitted."
It is unclear if any of the walking track across Crown land encroaches on private property.
Alpine Council's director customer and community Helen Havercroft said the council was trying to resolve the issue.
"Council is currently seeking to establish the particulars around the closure of a section of the Wandi Walk in Wandiligong," Ms Havercroft said.
"An update to the community will be shared once we have some clarity around the next steps."
The owners of one of the properties have been contacted by The Border Mail.
