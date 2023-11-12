Pressure is mounting on Albury Council to reject an application for a strip club in the CBD of the Border city after its federal MP joined a growing list of people opposed to it.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley has made a submission to the council against the application for the venture on Olive Street, known as Emberz.
Ms Ley criticised the location, its proposed trading hours and said that type of work often degraded women.
"A CBD proximity close to retail shops, restaurants and small businesses goes against the family friendly nature of the Albury city precinct. It is completely out of touch with the local character of our community," she said.
"To that end, many community members and local businesses have raised their concerns with me about the impact such a business will have on the cohesive and friendly community we are lucky to enjoy.
"There are also concerns with the current venue management plan. Namely, the venue, and the proposed operating hours of 7pm to 3am, entices antisocial and potentially illegal behaviour to occur, including on Arnolds Lane, further impacting surrounding businesses."
Ms Ley said when the proposal first came to her attention, she felt uncomfortable and objected both as Albury's federal member for parliament and opposition spokesperson for women.
"Indeed, this proposal has prompted me to consider if there is a broader issue for Australia to confront," she said.
"While I note there are many women who willingly take up this form of work, I do want to make sure that all women in this industry are kept safe and are paid fairly.
"My personal view is this type of 'entertainment' is demeaning of women and on many occasions puts them at great personal and financial risk.
"I was shocked that one of the justifications for the location of the Albury venue was its proximity to a police station. This indicates unacceptable behaviour is baked into this proposal.
"I am also deeply uncomfortable with the apparent insecurity of the proposed working arrangements."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he was aware of the concerns raised by nearby businesses, some of which he shared.
"Whilst I have no desire for Albury to gain the reputation as being the Fyshwick of the Riverina, I do have particular concerns on the location and business model of this proposal," he said.
