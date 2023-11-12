Wodonga Raiders landed its best win of recent years with a shock 34-run victory over St Patrick's on Saturday.
The home team was skittled for only 97 by the grand finalists, but then bamboozled the Patties with their spinners to dismiss the visitors for only 63, one of their lowest totals for some time.
"We would say it was," delighted coach Stewart Pearce replied when asked if that was the club's best win in his five seasons.
Pearce also revealed last week's terrible performance against Corowa was a motivation.
"We acknowledge that we gave a really poor performance, the boys were really keen to make amends," he said.
Raiders were humbled by Corowa in round five, capitulating for only 57.
The home team then smashed the runs in just nine overs.
Raiders thought it might have been deja vu at 3-21, but youngster Jack Stewart (30 from 66 deliveries) and captain Tom Powell (23 from 57) guaranteed the home team would have something to defend with a 47-run stand.
"Jack broke through with a couple of 50s last year, which were really hard fought and he had to worked really hard yesterday (Saturday)," Pearce outlined.
"The boys said it (the wicket) was a turning a bit, we know if we can get our batting right we think we can compete with a lot of the sides."
Patties' captain Dean Nicholson led the way with his spin, snaring 4-9 from 10 miserly overs.
It also showed Raiders what worked and while former Sri Lankan first-class Chanaka Ranaweera generally bowls left-arm medium fast, he quickly decided to bowl spin, while regular opener Matt Ryan did the same to snare 4-21.
And Patties also had no answer to regular off-spinner Nikhil Kharwadkar, who took 3-6 from 10 overs, including six maidens.
Only two players - Angus Kilby (13) and Nick Brown (11) - posted double figures.
Meanwhile, Albury registered a thumping nine-wicket win over Wodonga.
The visitors appeared to have set a competitive total of 172 as opener Chris Fuery struck a second successive half-century (62 from 130 deliveries).
Captain Ross Dixon nabbed 4-36.
Dixon (39) then joined Dom Stockdale in a match-winning 139-run opening stand.
Stockdale remained unbeaten on 93 from 89 deliveries, blasting 15 boundaries and a six.
The ladder, after round six, is: Belvoir 30, East Albury 30, Lavington 24, St Patrick's 24, North Albury 24, Corowa 24; Tallangatta 21, Wodonga Raiders 21, Albury 12, Baranduda 6, New City 0, Wodonga 0.
