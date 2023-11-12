The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wodonga Raiders defeat St Patrick's in low-scoring CAW game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 12 2023 - 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders' Jack Stewart is an all-rounder, but it was form with the bat which proved crucial in the shock win over St Patrick's.
Wodonga Raiders' Jack Stewart is an all-rounder, but it was form with the bat which proved crucial in the shock win over St Patrick's.

Wodonga Raiders landed its best win of recent years with a shock 34-run victory over St Patrick's on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.