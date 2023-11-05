Corowa's attack ripped through Wodonga Raiders for just 57 on Saturday.
The home team peeled off the runs in only nine overs, with former NSW player Dan Smith debuting with an unbeaten 34.
Visitors' opener Finn Gray was the only player to make double figures (13) before he was run out by Joe Hansen.
"It took us a little while to get on a roll, but we were able to do that once we built some pressure and then get the rewards," Corowa's Jarred Lane said.
Right-arm medium-fast Jay Lavis captured 3-12 from six overs with the new ball, while captain Jarryd Hatton blasted the lower order away in claiming 3-6 from five overs.
Meanwhile, Lavington maintained its share of the competition lead with a 38-run win over Baranduda.
The premiers posted 9-205 with veterans Sam Harris and Sam O'Connor combining in a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Harris top-scored with 64, including seven boundaries, while O'Connor made 57 in the middle order.
Aidan Ryan shared the new ball to snare 3-31, while first change bowler Jordan Wells grabbed 3-32.
After failing to pass 101 in the first month, Baranduda showed tremendous fight to compile 167 from 47.5 overs.
The provincial newcomers were 3-19, but No. 7 Ryan clocked 68 from only 53 balls, striking nine boundaries.
Partnerships of 48 and 46 for the fourth and ninth wickets respectively pushed the Rangers to their competitive total.
Nizam Uddin and emerging teen Hunter Hall took three wickets apiece.
The ladder, after round five, is: Lavington 24, Belvoir 24, Corowa 24, St Patrick's 24, East Albury 24, North Albury 18; Wodonga Raiders 15, Tallangatta 15, Albury 6, Baranduda 6, New City 0, Wodonga 0.
