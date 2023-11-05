The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corowa belts Wodonga Raiders by 10 wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 5 2023 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa recruit Dan Smith shakes hands with Wodonga Raiders after the win. Picture by James Wltshire
Corowa recruit Dan Smith shakes hands with Wodonga Raiders after the win. Picture by James Wltshire

Corowa's attack ripped through Wodonga Raiders for just 57 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.