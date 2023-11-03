The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Shayan Khan and Nizam Uddin's cricketing reunion bearing major fruit for Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
November 3 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nizam Uddin and Shayan Khan at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by Mark Jesser
Nizam Uddin and Shayan Khan at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by Mark Jesser

University mates playing in the same club side is nothing new but how many cricketers have done that across two continents?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.