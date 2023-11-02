AP: Of course. You have a look and there are certain grounds that get looked after better than others. Each club's got a selling point on how you get people there; the quality of your facilities, the outfield, the pitch, they all contribute. There seems to be an unevenness on spending on certain facilities and I get that, because some get used for bigger things, but some just seem to get ignored or you get told you're part of a bigger picture. I've nearly been there 10 years and we've been getting told that for nearly 10 years. There's been a few patch-up jobs but we're in central Albury and parts of the perimeter fence are falling apart. Whether you like it or not, we've got the grotty toilets which are probably used more than any others in Albury. Earlier this year, we found syringes there, we've got graffiti - and the skate park doesn't help that. We've got people who walk across the square, dogs are on it, you can ride bikes across it, we're an open ground and other clubs don't have to contend with that. It's also part of our charm, we live that, but the reality is the non-cricketers don't understand the importance of keeping things in nick. For for the charm of the ground, the shade around it, with the trees and the fact anyone can pull up, it's got so much to offer. With some of the rep games they've had there, you can see when it's a big deal and everything's done up nice, there's no better place. There's no safe place to park a car, either! Billson Park is Albury's North Sydney Oval.