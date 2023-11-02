Police investigating a shooting donned flak jackets and cordoned off a Thurgoona street on Thursday afternoon.
About 3.20pm on November 2, emergency services were called to Maryville Way, Thurgoona, following reports of the shooting.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District found a 26-year-old man with wounds to his hand and shoulder.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Albury hospital in a stable condition.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police officers wearing flak jackets were also seen on Hartigan Street at 3.30pm.
At least three ambulances were present at the scene.
A witness said the incident appeared to be near two churches there, Go, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.
The street remained closed at 5.20pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.