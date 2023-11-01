The Border Mail
Ben Stiler went pale, appeared shocked when told man had died, murder trial told

Updated November 1 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:34pm
A murder trial has been told a man turned pale and appeared to be in disbelief and shock when informed a man he shot had died.

