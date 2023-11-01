A murder trial has been told a man turned pale and appeared to be in disbelief and shock when informed a man he shot had died.
Benjamin Paul Stiler is accused of shooting Duwayne Johnson with a shotgun outside a Woodland Street house party in Wodonga on January 16 last year.
Shannan Martini gave evidence on day three of Stiler's Supreme Court murder trial on Wednesday, November 1.
The court heard Stiler had gone to Jindera following the incident, then the Thurgoona Golf Club motel.
Ms Martini gave a statement that Stiler spoke to her at the motel about what had occurred.
"Ben told me that he'd got a message from his cousin, Braidan or something like that, that his cousin was somewhere with people with knives, and asked Ben to come and help with something heavier," she told police.
"Benny told me he went around to go help, and Benny said he saw a bunch of people coming out of the house and that his first intention was to shoot."
Ms Martini told the court it was possible he used the word "reaction", rather than "intention".
She said he didn't initially realise it was a fatal incident, until she told him someone had died.
"Ben didn't know he killed the person he shot," Ms Martini said in her statement.
"Ben is also a happy person with life in him and he went completely pale when I told him this."
She said after she told Stiler a person had died, "he told me he needed to get out of town and get away from everything".
Ms Martini said she last saw Stiler at Lavington, putting false plates on a car, and he said he had been chased by police and was going to Queensland.
Shonoah Beyers said she was with Natalie Barton and Stiler before the shooting.
She said she was in the back seat of Stiler's silver car and recalled Stiler speaking with his cousin through the passenger side window.
She said he walked away and then Mr Johnson, whom she knew, walked out and "wasn't far at all" from the vehicle.
Ms Beyers in her police statement said she hadn't seen or touched a gun, but said she heard "a loud bang" as Mr Johnson walked to the car.
She said the car was driven off very quickly and was asked what happened next.
"Stop, let us out, pull over," she recalled saying to Stiler.
"He told us to shoosh, and don't say nothing to anybody."
Ms Beyers said Stiler drove her and Barton to the weir and gave them money for a taxi.
Ms Beyers told the court she was concerned police might think she was involved, due to the pair being with Stiler.
Jarrod Blanco, who described Mr Johnson as his best friend, also gave evidence on Wednesday.
He said the late man had run into the Woodland Street home and yelled "it's on" before the incident.
It's alleged Stiler had arrived outside the party to collect his cousin.
The court heard Mr Johnson had run into the home and shouted "Blanco, Blanco, come on, it's on".
Mr Blanco said he had taken a knife from the kitchen and put it down his pants, and agreed with a defence suggestion he was "spoiling for a fight".
Mr Blanco said he wouldn't have stabbed anyone, but agreed he had the knife in case he needed it and to "scare them".
"I wasn't intentionally gonna use it," he said.
CCTV from the home filmed Mr Johnson going towards the road, followed by others.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Blanco agreed Mr Johnson had yelled "who are these white c---s?" and said he heard the sound of glass breaking in front of him.
He heard someone, whom he believed was the person in the car on the road, say words to the effect of "f--- you c---ts" then heard the gunshot.
Mr Blanco's arms appeared to shake as he gave evidence in the trial on a video link.
He said he didn't see the gunshot, but heard it, which caused him to "just s--- myself", and he fell to the ground.
Mr Blanco agreed he'd gone over to try to assist Mr Johnson after the shooting.
A woman who resided at the Woodland Street home gave a statement to police.
She said those at the scene had all screamed "he got shot" then about five minutes later, "he's dead".
The late man had scissors in his shorts.
She said Mr Blanco had been screaming out for her and was in shock.
Mr Blanco, who took ice to the party and had been smoking it during the night, left the scene and said he was having a bad panic attack.
He said others at the gathering had "all smoked some gear".
Defence lawyer Leighton Gwynn has previously told jurors the prosecution had to disprove self defence in the case.
The trial continues.
