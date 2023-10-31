Truck engulfed by flames after crashing off Hume Freeway at Barnawartha

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a truck that has caught alight at Barnawartha North.
Firefighters were called to the southbound lanes of the Hume Freeway about 9am on Wednesday, November 1.
A truck appeared to have crashed through a metal barrier and hit trees, causing the prime mover to catch alight.
The trailers of the vehicle appeared to have largely escaped fire damage.
The incident occurred near the Murray Valley Highway exit.
Crews remain at the scene at 9.45am.
Diversions are in place for southbound traffic near the Murray Valley Highway.
A crash was reported in the same location about 6am on Wednesday morning.
Fire crews believe the vehicle may have reignited after the crash earlier in the morning.
Drivers are urged to use caution around the crash scene.
A large number of emergency workers are at the site.
The fire is being controlled.
