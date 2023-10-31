The Border Mail
Truck engulfed by flames after crashing off Hume Freeway at Barnawartha

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 1 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:49am
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a truck that has caught alight at Barnawartha North.

