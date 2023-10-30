Turning up to play at John Foord Oval will be a 'different' experience in 2024.
But officials at Corowa-Rutherglen are embracing the challenge of using largely temporary facilities in the wake of the major flood damage a year ago.
The main function room is not fit for use but some areas have passed Federation Council's inspection ahead of the Roos' return to play in the Ovens and Murray after a year in recess.
"The council has given us permission to use the away rooms," president Graham Hosier revealed.
"We're going to put the carpet squares back in there and we're going to get a few benches but that will be our home rooms and a bit of a gym set up there for recovery and stuff like that.
"The council have set up four containers for a change room, for netball change rooms and we're getting another container that will be for the away side's medical staff.
"The umpires will get changed in the umpires' room at the moment.
"The challenges are still ahead.
"We've got change rooms, and they're going to be different, we've got a bloody good ground that hasn't been used, the council have looked after it brilliantly so to get football back there...
"The chatter in the pub every time I go down there is 'when are we getting it back, what's happening?' so our supporters will hopefully flock back."
The Roos, supported by Club Corowa, are looking to purchase a 'cafe shipping container' which will serve as a canteen, while the council has offered an amenities block with a kitchen which will double up as a meeting room.
Paul Joss has also lent the club a transportable canteen.
Corowa-Rutherglen and the league jointly announced on Friday the Roos would return in senior football and netball next year having not played in 2023.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.