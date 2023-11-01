A Cudgewa man has been critically injured in a crash between a utility and truck in the Upper Murray.
Emergency workers were called to Cudgewa North Road at Cudgewa about 8.30am on Wednesday.
The vehicles collided about a kilometre north of Tintaldra Road, near the Cudgewa Creek, during the November 1 incident.
The truck, driven by a 72-year-old Cudgewa man and a utility driven by a Cudgewa man, 48, crashed into separate embankments after the impact.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
"A man believed to be in his 40s is being treated for multiple injuries and will be flown by air ambulance to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.
"A man believed to be in his 60s is being treated for back pain and is being taken by road ambulance to Albury base public hospital in a stable condition."
Police confirmed the incident is being investigated.
"Police are investigating a serious collision in Cudgewa on Wednesday, 1 November," a spokeswoman said.
"It is believed a male ute driver was travelling along Cudgewa North Road when he collided with a truck about 8.30am.
"The impact forced the ute to crash into an embankment, while the truck driver also crashed into a separate embankment.
"The ute driver, a 48-year-old Cudgewa man sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
"The truck driver, a-72-year-old Cudgewa man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined.
"Investigations are ongoing."
