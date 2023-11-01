The Border Mail
Man critically injured in crash between truck and car at Cudgewa

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:02pm
A Cudgewa man has been critically injured in a crash between a utility and truck in the Upper Murray.

