Myrtleford has signed Shepparton Swans' defender Bowen Calogero.
The 20-year-old played 11 games last season and was coming off his finest match when he broke his foot in July. He didn't play again.
A Shepparton United junior, Calogero played the bulk of his senior football either in the midfield or half-forward line, but shifted to half-back this year and played superbly.
Calogero will join fellow recruits in Myrtleford juniors Frazer and Lachie Dale.
More to follow.
