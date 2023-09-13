The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Former Doug Strang Medal winner Lachie Dale returns to Myrtleford

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie Dale played some blistering football at the Saints, prior to stints in Tasmania and the Goulburn Valley.
Lachie Dale played some blistering football at the Saints, prior to stints in Tasmania and the Goulburn Valley.

Myrtleford has received another monumental boost with Lachie Dale confirming his return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.