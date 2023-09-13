Myrtleford has received another monumental boost with Lachie Dale confirming his return.
While it wasn't a surprise, particularly given older brother Frazer's signing last week, it's tremendous news for the Saints as they look to rebuild quickly after snaring their first wooden spoon in eight years.
"It did hurt to see them struggling as much as they did, so the timing is right to go home and help out," he suggested.
Dale left the Saints after the COVID-shortened 2021.
He spent a year at North Hobart and then spent the past season at Mansfield in the Goulburn Valley.
"I always wanted to tick off the Goulburn Valley because it's a strong league, like the Ovens and Murray, so it was good to get that experience and that exposure, I enjoyed my footy at Mansfield," he said.
Dale represented the GV in its thrilling seven-point loss to the Ovens and Murray in May.
The Doug Strang Medal winner in 2019 as a small forward, Dale will return to the O and M a different player.
"The past two years have been really about developing my midfield football, I had always played small forward but to become a more rounded footballer, I needed to be able to play midfield," he revealed.
"This year was where I really grasped the midfield position and grown as a footballer."
Dale, who turns 26 next month, should be coming into his peak as a player.
IN THE NEWS:
The return of the talented siblings is not only an enormous boost for the Saints, but also league officials will be delighted to see the smallest town as a stronger on-field unit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.