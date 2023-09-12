A popular motorbike event known for raising money for the Myrtleford community is back after a three-year hiatus.
The stage is set for the return of the Myrtleford Alpine Rally on Saturday, September 23, with a new committee eager to resurrect the event halted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Vice-president Jake Rouse said there had been plenty of interest for entries.
"We've been running for over 10 years and this is our first one back since COVID," he said.
"We've got a whole new committee now. It's a lot of younger guys that have taken it on from the older blokes.
"A lot of our dads started it and now us younger blokes are doing it. We're all in our 20s and just having a go at it and it seems to be going well."
The 70-kilometre loop, which starts and finishes at Gapsted Recreation Reserve, takes in a variety of trails across Myrtleford and surrounds.
"We donate to charities and sporting clubs across the Myrtleford and district communities and we give a fair bit to the footy club," Mr Rouse said.
"It was looking like it was going to stop, but a few of us younger blokes love to ride motorbikes and we can see how much it does for the community, especially the footy club.
"It was hard to get it going again, especially with how hard things are at the moment for a lot of people.
"But we just all wanted to have a crack at it, so it should be good."
Major sponsor Alpine Motorcycles has donated two Honda bikes as raffle prizes.
Sign-in opens at 7.30am, with track access from 9.15pm.
Riders will pause for lunch at 12pm, with riding to wrap up at 3pm for a 4.30pm return to McNamara Reserve for dinner, raffles and a charity auction.
