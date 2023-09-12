Chiltern is relying on the prowess of high-profile player advocate Iain Findlay to help clear Fin Lappin at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Lappin is set to face the tribunal on a rough conduct charge for contact in a marking contest that left Yackandandah skipper Ben McIntosh unconscious during the preliminary final over the weekend.
Any suspension will rule Lappin out of the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Findlay will fly in from Melbourne to represent Lappin and has a reputation as the man with the Midas touch when it comes to favourable outcomes and players being cleared at the tribunal.
He has handled several high profile Ovens and Murray tribunal cases in the past and boasts close to a 100 per cent record.
Findlay famously represented Myrtleford captain Brad Murray in 2005 when he beat a one-match suspension on appeal which allowed him to play in the grand final for the Saints.
The Swans will be hoping Findlay can produce a similar result at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
The club's defence is set to centre around that Lappin only had eyes for the ball and McIntosh's concussion was the result of a football act.
Lappin, 21, has blossomed into one of the premier defenders in the Tallangatta league with his ability to read the play and take intercept marks.
The young defender was recently named in the TDFL Team of the Year in a back pocket.
Lappin is the son of Nathan who was a prolific goalkicker who carved a reputation as one of the Swans' finest forwards mainly during the 1990s.
Fin's uncle is Brisbane Lions champion and now Geelong assistant coach, Nigel.
Nigel made the trek from Melbourne on the weekend to watch his junior club play in the preliminary final.
It was one of the rare times that he has seen his nephew play with his Geelong coaching commitments preventing Nigel from attending most Chiltern matches.
He has never previously been reported during his career of 170-matches which includes 70 at senior level.
