The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Albury Council backs all-year opening at city's swimming pool hub

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 12 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Albury swimming complex will be open all-year round after the city's council voted unanimously for the move which is tipped to cost $328,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.