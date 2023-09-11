THE Albury swimming complex will be open all-year round after the city's council voted unanimously for the move which is tipped to cost $328,000.
The support for a continual operation follows a trial extension from the usual April close through to June 30 this year.
That resulted in 3407 visits over that period, equating to 341 per week, or 50 per day, with 72 per cent being pool members.
There had been a goal of 500 visits per week.
Councillor Stuart Baker described the patronage as a good start and believes greater clarity will attract increased numbers.
"I know it is costing an extra $328,000 to open for four-and-half more months, but our average spend, what Albury pays compared to other cities around NSW, is really, really low," Cr Baker said.
"We don't spend a lot on aquatics and we haven't spent a lot, for a long time."
Councillor Ashley Edwards raised concerns about the increased carbon emissions due to the all-year round opening.
Data showed over the extended period, from April 24 to June 30 this year, the average daily gas cost was $415 for a total bill of $24,874 with an extra 121 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.
It is expected, based on rising energy prices, that there will be a 30 per cent higher cost over the same period in 2024.
Cr Edwards asked the council's business and lifestyle manager Ambrose Glass about the likelihood of electric heat pumps replacing gas to reduce carbon emissions.
Mr Glass said information about such technology was still being sought and he could not say when or if the source for pool heating would be altered.
The hours of operation during the previous closed time, mid-April to mid-September, were chosen based on when swimmers attend during the trial.
Hence the pool will be open on weekdays from 6am to 11am and 3pm to 6pm and then from 7am to midday on Saturdays, with a closure on Sundays.
The move comes as Albury and Wodonga councils prepare a new tender for the management of the Twin Cities pools beyond June 30, 2024, the contract end date for existing operator Aligned Leisure.
Council management stated there could be an impact on customer service if a new provider is chosen and there is a changeover, but it was also noted that have all-year opening was an aid for employee retention and could attract more competitive tender bids.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.