news, local-news,

A REGIONAL aquatics centre at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre has been put firmly on the agenda of the new Albury Council. Councillors voted 7-1 on Monday night to broaden a feasibility study to consider a pool in the stadium precinct. The motion also included extending the current season at Albury pool until May 8 and investigating the prospect of keeping that centre open year-round from 2023. The action follows Albury Wodonga Regional Deal federal funding being unveiled on Friday with no money for a regional aquatics hub. Councillor Darren Cameron, the sole naysayer to the motion, said that showed a new swimming centre would not be a priority for government funding. "It's time to face reality and stop pretending that there's a majority of Albury citizens that want this thing and that this city can afford it." he said. Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said it was important the project was made "shovel ready" if federal and NSW government funding became available. Councillor Stuart Baker applauded the city re-embracing the concept, saying he was "extremely disappointed" with the council's decision in 2017 to reject a $50 million plan for a regional pool at the stadium. "Most other communities, with even 50,000 people in their region, have an all-year aquatic facility better than what we're even proposing," Cr Baker said. IN OTHER NEWS: He said it was a "furphy" to say it could proceed without government funding and he would not support it if it was solely ratepayer-backed. Councillor Ashley Edwards noted Bendigo, with a population akin to Albury-Wodonga, had seven outdoor pools, regional aquatics hub and splash park compared to the Twin Cities three outdoor and one indoor municipal pools. "Therefore it's not so unreasonable to expect council pools at Lavington, Albury and the indoor aquatic facility, with the addition of a Thurgoona pool in the near future, to ensure that all of our communities have equitable access to pools and their benefits," she said. Cr Edwards noted while the cost may be high there were safety and mental and physical health benefits. Council chief executive Frank Zaknich, in response to a question from Cr Edwards, could not say how much a regional centre would cost, saying feasibility studies would shape that figure. It may cost $400,000 annually to keep the Albury pool open continually, according to council staff. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/0b85cca0-c073-425a-bc07-1f7c16ddd6d8.jpg/r0_365_4907_3137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg