news, court-and-crime,

A woman struggling to breath as her partner choked her had to punch the man in the stomach to break free from him, a court has heard. This came just moments after a similar choking attack in his Lavington home. At one point during the prolonged assault, Dellon Burgess repeatedly shoved the woman back into a lounge chair as she tried to stand up to get away from his hostile behaviour. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted the 46-year-old over his behaviour towards his victim, 37. Before sentencing him, Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a duty report by NSW Community Corrections in Albury to consider options for the court other than full-time jail. The report found Burgess suitable for supervision, so Ms McLaughlin placed him on a nine-month community corrections order. Burgess, who represented himself in court, pleaded guilty to common assault and intentionally choke a person without consent. MORE COURT STORIES During the night of March 11, Burgess phoned the woman - they had been partners for about 12 months - and asked if he could come over. She agreed, then offered to pick him up from his unit in Graetz Court. She remained at his unit from about 10pm to 11pm, but then they began to argue and she told Burgess she was leaving. Police said that was when he repeatedly pushed her back in the chair. When she tried to stand up a third time, Burgess used even greater force to shove her down. "The victim has finally stood up and gone to leave, telling the accused it was over between them." She left the unit, realised she had left behind some belongings and so returned. Burgess blocked her from leaving a second time, so she pushed through him and walked towards the kitchen. "The accused has then come from behind the victim and wrapped his right arm around her throat for about 10 seconds." She tried to flee when he temporarily let go then he choked again, forcing her to punch Burgess. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/2e712cce-9500-40fd-9d5b-a03fe5c7401c.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg