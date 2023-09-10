A SHAKE-UP at Melbourne radio station 3AW means Border listeners will hear journalist Jacqui Felgate being broadcast on Albury outlet 2AY next year.
The former television newsreader is replacing afternoon host Tom Elliott, who in turn is taking over the morning shift occupied by Neil Mitchell.
Ace Radio chief executive Mark Taylor, who oversees 2AY and its Wangaratta sister station 3NE, said the existing relaying of 3AW programs would continue in 2024.
That means Elliott will be heard on 2AY and 3NE from 8.30am on weekdays and Felgate from 3pm Monday to Fridays on the Border station.
Mitchell is retiring at the end of this year.
He debuted on 2AY and 3NE in 2008, replacing Sydneysider John Laws.
While best known to Border audiences through her television reporting, Felgate has been at 3AW for the past 18 months and built up a big social media following through Melbourne's COVID lockdowns.
