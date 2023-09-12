A man has been dramatically thrown out of Wodonga court and narrowly avoided arrest after refusing to leave and telling a magistrate he had "abandoned ship".
Eric Robert Lord faces charges of careless driving and failing to stop after a Tallangatta car crash on April 26.
He was forcefully led out of court by security staff and refused to leave the bar table on Tuesday after being told his matter had been adjourned.
He had been warned he might be led into the police cells if he refused to go, but continued to cause a scene, which continued outside court.
Lord, when asked if he was Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander at the start of his matter, as is standard practice with all magistrates court matters, refused to answer.
The matter escalated from there.
"I am a living man and I identify as Eric," he said.
Magistrate Peter Dunn on repeatedly asked the question during the September 12 incident.
"You can be a living man and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander," the magistrate said.
"Please explain?" Lord replied.
"Well I have," Mr Dunn said.
Lord, who appeared in court with a woman and what appeared to be several supporters, remained argumentative, asked police about "amicable agreement", and refused to enter a plea.
Mr Dunn said refusing to enter a plea would be recorded as a not guilty plea.
"You can't do that," Lord said.
Mr Dunn noted there was "no such thing as amicable agreements".
"There's no such thing as what you're describing, but that's a matter for you, you can argue that when the time comes," he said, noting the case was just for mention, not evidence.
The court heard Lord had been in a car crash and failed to stop and exchange details.
He argued about the court process, questioned why evidence couldn't be heard and sought a ruling.
"We're not hearing the case today," Mr Dunn said.
"We're managing the process.
"How many times do I have to say that?
"Don't you understand someone else has a point of view besides you?"
Mr Dunn repeatedly said the matter had been adjourned to a later date but Lord repeatedly refused to leave.
"Go before I get you thrown out," Mr Dunn said before calling in security, with other attendees told to leave the court room.
Lord, who then said he was a person who "stands under the King's crown" as "the King's subject", threatened to take legal action if he was touched.
Security guards dragged Lord out of court after Mr Dunn left, and Lord tried to walk to the bench before threatening to call federal police.
"I want it on the record the judge has abandoned ship," he yelled while being led out.
Lord spoke to security guards and police outside court before eventually leaving the area, avoiding arrest.
The case will return on November 2.
