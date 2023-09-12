The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Man forced out of Wodonga court by security after making scene, refusing to leave

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been dramatically thrown out of Wodonga court and narrowly avoided arrest after refusing to leave and telling a magistrate he had "abandoned ship".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.