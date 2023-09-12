A BID to close off a footpath to help cut anti-social behaviour ranging from hooning to the antagonising of pets has been rejected by Albury Council.
A motion to undertake works to block access from a park in Lavington to the nearby Kaitlers Road was rejected 7-2 at the council's meeting on Monday September 11.
It had been put forward by councillor Darren Cameron in response to concerns of residents who live near the Saville Avenue reserve which has walkway on its northern side to Kaitlers Road.
Locals had complained of motorbike riders using the path as well as assaults, sexual harassment, break-ins, property damage with kicked-in fences, drug use, graffiti, the antagonising of pets and a man exposing himself.
Cr Cameron first raised the ugly behaviour publicly in March and subsequently won support for a staff investigation and the canvassing of possible solutions.
That resulted in a report being presented to Monday's meeting which recommended not having fixed security cameras at the reserve, but deploying the council's mobile CCTV trailer; design measures such as seating and culvert artwork; investigating the feasibility of altering pathways.
Cr Cameron opted to put his own motion which included shutting off the Kaitlers Road connection and having a fixed CCTV network in addition to design and pathway works.
"There is no logical reason to have access from Kaitlers Road to Saville Avenue reserve, it only has negative connotations and effects," Cr Cameron said.
"People are using that connecting area for nefarious purposes only and it is the residents who indeed are suffering.
"It would be a very sad day if this council does not listen to the cries of its residents who are experiencing hardship, threats of violence, threats of sexual assault and their children...having to be kept awake by anti-social activity every weekend and many times during the week."
However, Cr Cameron could secure the support of only one other councillor, Jess Kellahan, for his motion.
Councillor David Thurley said police had reported a "minimal number of crime incidents in the area" and that had been reflected in feedback he had from residents.
Cr Kellahan said the existing mobile CCTV trailer could not meet existing demand, with 37 requests for its use across the first six months of 2023.
Councillor Alice Glachan noted Albury police believed it was inappropriate to have fixed security cameras, which would cost $112,000 initially.
She pushed for council to bring forward spending on a second CCTV trailer and when the original recommendation was passed 7-2 it included a clause to look at fast-tracking mobile camera capacity.
After the meeting, Cr Cameron said he respected the decision of the council but he fears problem will continue until the access to Kaitlers Road is blocked.
He expects the council will revisit the matter, adding "I pray it's not after a tragedy".
Park neighbours told The Border Mail they were dismayed the pathway had not been blocked.
"I would have loved to have that closed off, it's a bit disappointing they're not doing that," she said.
"I think they're throwing a whole heap of money at something that is just going to become a bigger problem.
"They're just prettying something up for it to be destroyed.
"There's still going to be needles and there's still going to be assaults."
Another resident said if the footpath "was closed it would be fantastic".
"It's fine during the day but once it's after dark, it's pitch black (and dangerous)," she said.
However, she does not believe permanent security cameras would be a turn-off for troublemakers.
"They've got them down Dean Street and it doesn't deter them from doing things down there anyway," she said.
