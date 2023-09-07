A revitalised and super-fit Frazer Dale has returned home to Myrtleford.
The Saints have signed the midfielder for two years after a stint with Mansfield in the Goulburn Valley.
"It's great to have him back and he was a really important player for the Goulburn Valley against the O and M earlier this year," Myrtleford coach Craig Millar praised.
"He's really worked on his aerobic capacity, particularly since he started boxing and he'll continue to retain that as part of his fitness program.
"He's an elite ball user and is strong in the contest which is exactly what we need, some experience in our midfield mix."
The 29-year-old is coming off an outstanding season for Mansfield, which bowed out in the elimination final against Kyabram last weekend, after proving himself one of the league's best on-ballers.
"He had a great year, he got himself in really good condition over the pre-season, doing a lot of boxing," outgoing Mansfield coach Chad Owens offered.
The Saints will be hoping Dale's signing will kick-start a resurgence after off-season departures and injuries pushed the club from last year's elimination final to the wooden spoon.
And most importantly under the player points system, he will be a one-pointer.
"We understand the challenges that we have as a small town club, it's important to get as many local players as you can back to the club," Millar suggested.
Dale won the Saints' best and fairest in 2017, but then had the next two years off due to his work in the racing industry.
COVID wiped out 2020 and he returned to Myrtleford for the COVID-shortened 2021.
"I think I was ultimately playing at a high level for so long, going from from the Calder Cannons in juniors to the VFL, AFL (he played two games at Carlton in 2012) and then to the SANFL, I was burnt out and just wanted to explore other interests and I did that," he explained.
"Over the past two years, I had a child born and have a lot more perspective and I'm really hoping to play good footy and finish my career as strongly as possible.
"My ultimate goal is having team success at Myrtleford and getting the club back playing finals next year and building from there."
Dale's younger brother Lachie also played at Mansfield and while there's no confirmation of his return, it wouldn't surprise to see the dynamic 2019 Doug Strang medal winner also back at the Saints.
And the club has also re-signed defender Brady Sharp for next year after he missed the season with a knee injury.
