It may sound obvious but former AFL player Frazer Dale says there is one alarming difference between the football field and the boxing ring.
"It's totally different and there is nowhere to hide in the boxing ring," Dale said.
"You can't rely on your teammates to cover for you and you can't afford to have an off day in boxing and you have to be ready to go when the bell rings.
"That in itself creates a lot of pressure.
"Boxing is a skillful sport but it's also extremely tough mentally and it's about keeping a positive mindset when things aren't going your way."
Dale joined Simon Dale's Boxing Gym in Wangaratta more than 12 months ago, initially to get back in shape for football.
The former Carlton player signed with Mansfield last year and will once again play at the club this season with his younger brother Lachie joining him after a 12-month stint in Tasmania.
Dale said he unexpectedly caught the boxing bug and had his first amateur boxing match last October down in Melbourne which he lost.
The aspiring pugilist had his second bout last weekend at the annual Boxing Under The Stars at Wodonga Showgrounds.
Dale was thrilled to win his fight against Michael Yongman from Border Boxing in Wodonga who was having his first bout.
"It was good to win in front of some family and friends at a local event," he said.
"I've found the build up to a fight is a fairly nerve wracking experience but I went in confident that I had done the work and had improved a lot since my last fight in October.
"It was good to be able to get into the ring and showcase that.
"I felt I learned a lot after having my first bout and knowing more about what to expect in the build up and trying not to expend any energy through nerves.
"The fight went well and I knew Michael was a powerful boxer and I just tried to stay away and not get too close to him and utilise my reach and worked off the jab a lot.
"I was able to score a lot of points by using that tactic and that may have been the difference in the end."
Dale said the victory was in stark contrast to his maiden bout.
"It was a huge relief to get that first win out of the way," he said.
"Taking up boxing has been a great experience and I've learned a lot about myself throughout the journey so far.
"I feel like I've grown as a person for sure.
"I've always loved the sport and followed it fairly closely and it is something that I'm keen to keep on pursuing.
"I guess I will let the dust settle but maybe I might pick out another bout before the footy season starts.
"I can't thank my trainer Simon (Dale) enough who has had a massive influence on me over the past 12 months.
"Not only does he give me a stack of encouragement but he is a good friend and mentor.
"Thanks to Simon, I'm the fittest I've ever been and that includes when I was playing AFL."
