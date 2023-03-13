Holbrook's hopes of going back-to-back in the Hume League have been boosted by the arrival of two more impressive recruits.
Silky midfielder Adam Cruickshank has joined the Brookers from Tamworth, where he played in the Swans' grand final side alongside the returning Josh Jones, while Dylan Cook has crossed from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to provide valuable height in the ruck or at centre half-forward.
Both players have impressed coach Matt Sharp during pre-season and look set to feature in the round one clash with Jindera.
"Adam came up with 'Jocka' from Tamworth and he's really surprised us," Sharp said.
"He's about 6ft 3, an athlete, mobile and he's silky.
"I don't know what their type of footy was up in Tamworth but he was a dominant player up there.
"He's a tall midfielder, or wing, he can play in a range of positions.
"We had an intraclub and he made others look slow - he just finds the footy."
Cruickshank has played 64 games over the last five years at Tamworth, while Cook has spent two of the past three seasons with GGGM, either side of a year at The Rock-Yerong Creek.
A vastly experienced player from his time in the AFL Sapphire Coast competition, Cook played six senior games in 2022 and eight in the reserves and Sharp is confident he'll make an impact in the Hume League.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Cooky lives on the outskirts of town and we spoke to him a few years ago but it didn't play out," Sharp explained.
"He travelled over to where his partner plays, about an hour-and-a-half trip for him so he couldn't really commit to training.
"He probably didn't get the opportunities he wanted there but in the half-a-dozen games he played, he performed well.
"He's loud, he's not shy and he'll throw his weight around so he's been another great addition."
"We're super stoked with the list," Sharp said.
"There's been no (premiership) hangover in terms of what we can control and the attitude has been fantastic.
"There's a real buzz around the club at the minute.
"We've got a praccy game against 'Mango' next week and a hit-out against 'Yack' the week after and normally blokes need those eight quarters to be ready for round one but I'm more thinking they're ready now, which is normally not what you say in country footy.
"We've had great buy-in.
"Blokes know, once we finish a drill, they look in front of them, they look to the right, they look to the left and they look behind them and the blokes they're looking at, they know they could take their spot.
"There's a bit of that competitiveness as well so selection's going to be a headache - but it's a good headache for a coach to have."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.