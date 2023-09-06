Fire authorities have warned of the need to teach youngsters about the dangers of playing with matches as the Border prepares for a predicted severe bushfire season.
That comes as firefighters were called to a small blaze on Pointing Way in Baranduda suspected to have been lit by children.
The fire broke out on Tuesday, September 5, about 5pm and was quickly extinguished.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Stewart Alexander said it was important that children be supervised when around any heat source, whether that be a heater or an open fire.
"But matches and lighters (in particular) need to be kept out of reach of young children," he said.
CFA Commander for District 24 Brett Myers said there needed to be more education around children and fire.
"Kids have a lot of fascination with being able to strike a match and creating fire," he said.
"They have an inquisitive mind and I get that it could be exciting for the child.
"But there needs to be an education process from parents about the dangers of matches and that matches are a tool, not a toy."
Mr Myers said it was easy for a fire to start from a match, and "it can certainly get out of control".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.