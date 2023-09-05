A crime scene has been established and dozens of firefighters have responded after a Riverina service station was destroyed in a raging inferno overnight.
Firefighters from across the South West Slopes and Riverina faced burning gas cylinders and electrical dangers as well as the main fire when they arrived at the Coolac service centre after being called around 10pm on Tuesday, September 5.
Rural Fire Service brigades from around the South West Slopes zone were supported by Fire and Rescue NSW from as far away as Wagga as they worked to contain the flames in the building of the massive petrol precinct.
The first crews to arrive were hindered by the conditions for a period before they could hit full firefighting mode.
"There was a period where they had to hold back for a bit because of live wires, so there was electrical (dangers) and there were some gas cylinders as well," the RFS spokesperson said.
Support from Fire and Rescue NSW came from Wagga, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Harden, with six HAZMAT and other units on scene.
"From what I understand, those fuel bowsers were isolated (but other hazards like) electricity, and I understand gas cylinders were on fire as well ... so it's very challenging," FRNSW Riverina zone inspector Stewart Alexander said.
"One of the other challenges - it's a relatively isolated spot on the Hume Highway - is water supply as well, given the size and intensity of the fire, which is why a lot of resources were there bringing water, and the RFS had their bulk water carriers."
The fire was declared out by 2.30am, with crews remaining at the scene and more returning on Wednesday morning to monitor the charred remains of the extensively damaged building for hot spots.
No one was injured in the blaze, emergency services reported.
Riverina Police District officers established a crime scene at the service centre during the night and investigations into how the fire began are under way.
Investigators urge anyone dashcam footage or information about the fire to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Construction began on the $10 million service centre just off the Hume Highway in 2019 after the development was approved by the local council in December 2017.
