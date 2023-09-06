Diminutive Albury on-baller Jake Gaynor is back to his best after playing the bulk of last year with a fractured ankle.
The 165cm, 68kg dynamo stunned the league with a best and fairest debut season in the club's last premiership year of 2018 but COVID and injuries had stalled his progress.
"I broke my ankle in round two last year and found out a few weeks later, but tried to play through it," he revealed.
"I decided to have surgery after the season and by halfway through this year it was right, I'm now pain-free."
Given the seriousness of the injury, it's easy to forget the blistering acceleration Gaynor brought to the league.
But he showed in a sizzling display against Wangaratta in last Saturday's qualifying final, the zip is back.
"Internally, we know his good he is, but the last couple of years he's had some injuries," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles offered.
Meanwhile, team-mate Riley Bice has been consistently improving in recent years and he took yet another step with a match-turning performance against the Pies.
Rice debuted at VFL level for GWS last year, but O and M followers were surprised when he was overlooked this season.
"I just didn't get an opportunity, but we'll see what happens (next year)," he suggested.
The Tigers' depth was highlighted when defender Jay Hillary, who had played all 16 regular season games, was dropped to reserve grade.
"Jay, to his credit, went back and played fantastically well," Miles said of Hillary's best on ground display in the reserves' qualifying win over Yarrawonga.
"Unfortunately, I've been on the other side of it as well at times, I'm pretty well versed in knowing what it feels like and it's a shocking feeling, but I'm sure he will play a part in the seniors in September."
Midfielder Elliott Powell injured an ankle in the first half, but finished the match, while defender Michael Duncan was nursing a hamstring, but was confident of facing Yarrawonga in what should be a cracking grand final qualifier on Saturday.
