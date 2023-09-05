Daniel Athanitis hailed Brian Lieschke as a legend of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla after his key contribution in the biggest game of the year so far.
Lieschke got the job of nullifying young CDHBU forward Ryan Beveridge with the elimination final at Walbundrie in the balance.
Beveridge, the former Corowa-Rutherglen junior, booted four goals on the day to pass 50 in his first year of senior football.
But having stepped out of the ruck, Lieschke did exactly what his co-coach asked as the Giants stormed from a five-point lead at half-time to a winning margin of 42.
"Brian's a very good defender but we've got a bit of a luxury there where our main ruckman can also go down back and do a job," Athanitis said.
"For him to do what he does in the ruck for us, and then to go and play down back on young Beveridge who was starting to become a bit of a problem for us...
"He's going to be a good footballer, Bevo, but Brian being the stalwart he is and the old pro, he just got the job done.
"I said to him after the game 'you're a bloody legend of the footy club,' simple as that."
Lieschke has played 181 games for the Giants, having been at Rand-Walbundrie Tigers prior to their merger with Walla.
His next assignment will come against Brock-Burrum in the minor semi-final at Holbrook on Sunday.
"Brock are a good footy team," Athanitis said.
"They've had a good 10 years of success now and that certainly plays its role within the whole footy club.
"Even the blokes that have come through now, I'Anson and Boulton, those boys know how to win and they're going to be hard to beat.
"They played very well to hang in there on Saturday.
"I thought they were in trouble but then they found another gear.
"It's a totally different ball game next week though."
The Giants have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game.
