The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Brian Lieschke shuts down CDHBU danger man Ryan Beveridge in elimination final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian 'Bernie' Lieschke remains a crucial cog in the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla machine. Picture by James Wiltshire
Brian 'Bernie' Lieschke remains a crucial cog in the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla machine. Picture by James Wiltshire

Daniel Athanitis hailed Brian Lieschke as a legend of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla after his key contribution in the biggest game of the year so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.