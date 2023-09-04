The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Victorian Premier makes Houdini look like an amateur

By Letters to the Editor
September 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Daniel Andrews during his recent visit to Rutherglen. Picture by Mark Jesser
Premier Daniel Andrews during his recent visit to Rutherglen. Picture by Mark Jesser

More close calls than Houdini

This so-called Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews makes Houdini, the 19th century escape artist, look like a babe in the woods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.