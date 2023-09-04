YOUR SAY: Victorian Premier makes Houdini look like an amateur

This so-called Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews makes Houdini, the 19th century escape artist, look like a babe in the woods.
The plain and obvious truth is Mr D. Andrews slithers out of more tight corners than a cornered and agitated slimy diamondback rattlesnake. And by the way, give me the rattlesnake any day as at least they are transparent.
I do hope the locals that voted this buffoon and his rabble back into power are content with his handiwork ... or should I say lack of ... i.e. a litany of neglected and unsafe country roads ... a patch-up, Band-Aid job on the Albury base hospital ... as for the Comm Games debacle ... I won't even go there.
Wakey wakey, Mr Andrews, believe it or not the Victorian border does extend northerly past Broadmeadows.
Recently I visited the doctor, to investigate an issue that I have with my hip. I left with a rampaging headache and deeply depressing thoughts. What brought about this change of disposition?
Simply, I was forced to sit through 45 minutes of commercial breakfast television while I waited for the doctor to be available.
I accept that this type of television is the greatest incentive that the Australian workforce has to go to work. But using it in a medical centre waiting room seems totally inappropriate to me.
Once again our politicians disrespect the people. A pay rise for our federal members granted by an independent arbiter.
They didn't award themselves but they could also choose not to accept it.
The country is doing it tough; this money could be used to help the common people, not line the pockets of the underworked and already overpaid.
This was an opportunity for the Victorian state government to reclaim some of the reputation it has systematically "flushed away" over the last few years.
By partnering in building a much-needed, modern health facility, the Victorian government might have given lie to the local belief that Wodonga and Albury are so remote from both states' capital cities, that they aren't considered as part of either state - except at election time.
