ONE of Albury's best known lawyers is being remembered for helping ensure Wodonga TAFE did not merge and community roles ranging from Rotary service to revitalising The Scots School Albury Pipe Band.
Tony Brandt died on Sunday, August 27, at the age of 78 after being diagnosed with skin cancer three-and-half years ago.
He was involved in countless groups in the Twin Cities as an honorary solicitor, the chair of Wodonga TAFE's board from 1999 to 2014 and a life member of the Rotary Club of Albury Hume which he joined in 1980.
Former TAFE board member Di Thomas, who served alongside Mr Brandt, said he was an excellent leader, having also helmed the Victorian TAFE Association.
"During his tenure the government was preparing to merge us with GO TAFE and it was our recommendation it not go ahead and Tony was a strong reason that recommendation was accepted," Ms Thomas said.
Current Wodonga TAFE chair Allison Jenvey said today's board, staff and students were benefiting from the "tireless work" of Mr Brandt to ensure the institution remained financially viable and independent.
Albury Hume Rotary members Alice Glachan and Ron Haberfield said Mr Brandt was at the centre of all aspects of the service club.
"He was often on the end of the barbecue tongs and often seen on the end of a shovel when we did physical work," Ms Glachan said.
Mr Haberfield added: "He was a member that was up to his neck in virtually everything."
Having been born in Sydney and raised in the Riverina town of Coolamon, Mr Brandt first came to the Border as a boarder at Albury Grammar School.
He was a piper as a student in the group which became The Scots School Albury Pipe Band following the Grammar and Woodstock merging in 1972.
Mr Brandt joined two other old boys in ensuring the band continued after government funding changes and helped ensure it marched in an Albury Anzac Day parade for the first time in 1981.
Today a band award is named for Mr Brandt, who became a life-long benefactor and still played the pipes in the 2020s.
After leaving school, Mr Brandt had the option to take up a scholarship at Sydney University and study law but he decided to pursue a legal career by becoming an articled clerk with Albury firm Belbridge Hague.
In 2001, he established Tony Brandt Lawyer which he guided until 2019 when he merged it with Kell Moore and retired.
"I have always regarded my role as helping people," Mr Brandt said.
In 1970, Mr Brandt married Nan Bradley at St Augustine's Church in Wodonga after a four-year courtship.
They had three children, Nina, Neil and Nikki, and were grandparents to four.
Mr Brandt's funeral will be held at St Patrick's Church in Albury from 10am on Tuesday, September 5.
