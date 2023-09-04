The Border Mail
Albury lawyer Tony Brandt mourned after dying aged 78

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 4 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:00pm
Tony Brandt in 2019 when he retired from his legal career which spanned many decades. Picture by James Wiltshire
Tony Brandt in 2019 when he retired from his legal career which spanned many decades. Picture by James Wiltshire

ONE of Albury's best known lawyers is being remembered for helping ensure Wodonga TAFE did not merge and community roles ranging from Rotary service to revitalising The Scots School Albury Pipe Band.

