Two Riverina communities are reeling in shock after the four victims of a horror quadruple fatality last week were named.
Wagga residents Trevor and Lorraine Breen and Noel and Kerry Capes were killed after a car and truck collided on the Hume Freeway at Chiltern on Thursday, August 31.
All victims were originally from Lake Cargelligo and Lachlan Shire deputy mayor Paul Phillips, who knew them, said he couldn't believe it at first when he heard of the tragedy.
"I first heard it from a friend about 7am on Friday morning, and before smoko the whole town was devastated with the news," he said.
"It was unbelievable, I was like, 'What do you mean?'."
He said Trevor and Kerry were siblings.
The four, all in their 70s, had been travelling from central NSW, stopping at Chiltern on their way to Melbourne.
"Trevor (had been) a renowned header expert working for A&G Lake Cargelligo," Cr Phillips said.
The deputy mayor grew up with Noel and said he was a saw miller.
"He followed his dream in that field... and (pursued it north) to Queensland, before he came (back) down to Wagga," he said.
Cr Phillips said the news cast a sombre mood over the town of about 1400 as it celebrated its 96th annual show on Saturday.
He said the families of most victims had lived in the Lake district for generations.
Cr Phillips said Trevor and Lorraine were "involved in all things local" and even after both couples left the town and moved to Wagga in recent years, he said they all maintained strong ties with the district.
"Noel was still coming back out for harvest every year. I only saw him about six months ago," Cr Phillips said.
"I also saw Trevor only a month back."
Details about funeral arrangements are yet to be released.
