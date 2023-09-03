Police are urging football spectators to be respectful of those around them after a fight broke out in the crowd at Sandy Creek on Saturday, September 2.
The incident, which occurred during the Tallangatta and district league semi-final clash between Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah, was quickly brought under control by police and security at the venue.
Tallangatta Sergeant Tim Mooney said alcohol was a factor and stressed it was important people were aware of their actions at public gatherings.
"A few parties had had a little bit too much to drink and there was a disagreement over somebody bumping into a car. There's not going to be any further follow up by police," he said.
"It's probably a little bit of a storm in a teacup at the moment. There was just a little bit of bravado and alcohol, and tempers flared for a little bit.
"It's important to be responsible and be aware and respectful of other people around you when you're watching the football and consuming alcohol.
"We're obviously not there to put a dampener on that, but it's effectively like being in a hotel. They've got to behave in an appropriate manner and anybody that goes outside those rules will be removed from the ground."
Sergeant Mooney said police would be proactive over the remaining games of the season to identify any issues early.
"Security identified the situation fairly early yesterday and were able to start taking some initial steps. At the time they notified police, it was starting to get a bit unruly, so we all went over and sorted it out fairly quickly," he said.
"People have just got to be respectful of others around them because it's a family event.
"We discussed the matter (with league officials) yesterday after the incident. They identified the problem reasonably early, so there's no criticism on their behalf.
"I believe for the coming weeks they'll up the internal security that they employ. It'll be a zero tolerance approach from here on in."
Police will continue to conduct random breath testing around the Sandy Creek area after matches.
"Motorists can expect to be intercepted for random breath tests when they're leaving the ground," Sergeant Mooney said.
"If you're planning on having a few drinks at the footy, make sure you've got a designated driver."
Meanwhile, Victorian Highway Patrol officers were set up in Wangaratta on Saturday, September 2, to perform random breath testing on Parfitt Road as vehicles departed the rural city.
It is unclear if the increased presence is linked to Ovens and Murray football and netball finals being played in Wangaratta across the weekend or in the wake of the quadruple fatality on the Hume Freeway at Chiltern on Thursday, August 31.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.