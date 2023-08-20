Wangaratta will host a 'festival of football' in the first week of finals.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League has just announced its venues, with only the final regular season round to be played on Saturday, August 26.
However, the senior football final top five won't change, although the minor premiership between Yarrawonga and Albury will be decided.
The pair is equal of 13 wins apiece, but Yarrawonga leads by a percentage of 4.96.
Whichever team finishes second will face third-placed Wangaratta in the qualifying final at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta on Saturday, September 2.
WJ Findlay Oval is Wangaratta Rovers' home ground.
And Rovers will meet Wodonga in the elimination final the following day at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.
Wodonga's John Flower Oval will stage the second semi-final on Saturday, September 9, while North Albury's Bunton Park is home to the first semi on Sunday, September 10.
Wodonga Raiders' Birallee Park will stage the preliminary final on Sunday, September 17.
The league's policy is to schedule the first three weeks of finals at neutral venues for senior football matches.
Lavington Sportsground had already been chosen to host the grand final on Sunday, September 24.
Of the league's 10 clubs, Yarrawonga and Myrtleford elected not to apply for a final, while Corowa-Rutherglen's John Foord Oval remains unavailable after last year's flooding damaged the clubrooms.
Albury was the only club to miss a final, although it hosted one last year, along with this year's interleague clash against Goulburn Valley.
"With no AFL fixtured on the first weekend in September, the SS&A OMFNL are delighted to kick off this year's finals series with a "festival of football and netball" in Wangaratta. With both the Magpies and Rovers senior football teams set to feature, along with the return of the Wodonga Bulldogs to finals action in well over a decade, a carnival atmosphere is anticipated in the Wangaratta region across both days," Ovens and Murray chair David Sinclair said.
"The League has also noted recent additions to Birallee Park since the Wodonga Raiders last hosted a final in 2019. The inclusion of a new netball court & changerooms, electronic scoreboard, improved car parking and an elite playing surface, ensures players and spectators have the opportunity to experience preliminary final day at its finest."
