Ovens and Murray Football Netball League finals decided

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:05pm
Wodonga's Matt Soroczynski sends his team on the attack against Albury on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta will host a 'festival of football' in the first week of finals.

