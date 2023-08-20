"With no AFL fixtured on the first weekend in September, the SS&A OMFNL are delighted to kick off this year's finals series with a "festival of football and netball" in Wangaratta. With both the Magpies and Rovers senior football teams set to feature, along with the return of the Wodonga Bulldogs to finals action in well over a decade, a carnival atmosphere is anticipated in the Wangaratta region across both days," Ovens and Murray chair David Sinclair said.

