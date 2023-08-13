Wodonga's frenetic second quarter pressure sealed a second successive victory for the first time since the lightning five-match winning start to the year on Saturday.
With a drought-breaking finals spot on the line, the Bulldogs' intensity proved too much for Wangaratta Rovers in grabbing a 20-point half-time lead, before posting an 11.12 (78) to 9.9 (63) win.
"It was our pressure, the way Rovers play, they play aggressive (with their running game), so you've got to make sure your pressure is good, otherwise they will just keep getting you on the overlap," delighted Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor explained.
Both teams were missing key players, with the home team losing Dylan Stone (just back from overseas and a knee complaint), while Wodonga was without sturdy defender Jack O'Sullivan (ill).
The Hawks kicked two goals in the first seven minutes, including a 50m belter from Tom Boyd on a 45 degree angle.
But that was the last until the 24-minute mark of the second term.
The Bulldogs had a scare when Morris medal fancy Angus Baker struggled to recover from a marking contest with Hawks' coach Sam Murray, while his counterpart Taylor limped off with yet another hamstring complaint as he took a shot on goal.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs played like they would do anything to snap a 14-year finals drought, while Rovers didn't match that intenstity.
Baker lifted in posting nine disposals for the term, while Tom Johnson, who has converted into a ruckman, capped off a superb first half by kicking a goal as the visitors pushed the lead to a match-high 27 points.
Workaholic Murray set the trend for the third quarter fightback with three touches in the one movement, as fellow profile players Brodie Filo and Alex Marklew lifted.
A switch had seemingly been flicked as the Hawks cut the deficit to seven points by the 22-minute mark.
However, Adam Jorgensen highlighted the overall difference when he wanted the ball more than his opponent, charging in, and Oscar Willding landed a 35m running shot.
Tom Baulch cut the margin back to single figures early in the final stanza but, fittingly, Jorgensen sealed the win with his second.
Matt Wilson was excellent with three goals and 22 touches, including an equal match-high 10 score involvements, while on-baller Josh Mathey was skilful and courageous with 26 disposals and an equal match-high 14 contested possessions.
Murray refused to concede, clocking up 35 touches, while the sizzling second quarters by Filo (28 disposals overall) and Marklew (10 score involvements overall) catapulted the Hawks back in the match.
For the second successive week, they finished with no bench as Cameron Chamberlain (collarbone, went to hospital), Shane Gaston (ribs, went to hospital), Sam Henderson (soft tissue injury) and Dylan Wilson (concussion) were forced off.
"We probably won the first quarter, but couldn't convert and to their credit in the second quarter, they brought it (pressure) and hunted us," Murray offered.
