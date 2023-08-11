Emerging Wodonga forward Oscar Willding is hoping to introduce pack marking as the next step in his development.
The Bulldogs' key forward is having his best season after debuting in 2018.
"I was the same height (191cms), but weighed a lot less (he's now 91kgs), putting on that size and being able to throw my weight around a bit more, I'm more comfortable now around the bigger bodies," he revealed.
"I'm a lot more confident in my ability to outwork and play better than my opponent."
Willding lacks the profile of the key forwards at the other top five clubs, such as Yarrawonga's Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams, but he's learning off another league representative.
"I've been picking up leading patterns from older players like Tom Johnson, he's probably the bloke I've learnt most off," he explained.
"I rely on a bit of craft like with those leading patterns, but to take the next step in my game it would be a blend of that and taking the big pack marks as well."
Co-captain Ollie Greenhill says the players have faith in Willding's ability and work ethic.
"He's always in the gym and is getting stronger and better every year, if someone is in his way he will crash the pack and he also understands the game better," he said.
Wodonga could realistically seal its first finals berth in 14 years with an upset away win over Wangaratta Rovers today.
With three rounds left, the Bulldogs are fifth on 28 points (118.60%), followed by fellow top five contenders North Albury 24 (74.28%) and Lavington 20 (98.80%).
Wodonga finishes with the top two in Albury and Yarrawonga, so if it can't beat fourth-placed Rovers, it's hard to see an upset over the minor premiership contenders, although that could obviously vary if either decided to rest players if they had sealed top spot with a game left.
"There is a bit of a nervous buzz around at the moment, we know how much it means to everyone," Willding admitted.
It could be a triple celebration as he plays his 50th game after turning 23 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere today, if Lavington was able to upset an injury-struck Wangaratta the league could find itself heading into the final round with Wodonga, North and Lavington on seven wins apiece as the trio battles for fifth spot.
