Indi MP Helen Haines hosting series of Indigenous Voice forums

By Anthony Bunn
August 11 2023 - 5:00am
James Blackwell and Kim Rubinstein will be appearing at three events across the North East to discuss the Voice referendum. Picture: CANBERRA TIMES
FORUMS to discuss the Indigenous Voice to parliament will be held at Beechworth, Bright and Wangaratta this month.

