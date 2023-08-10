FORUMS to discuss the Indigenous Voice to parliament will be held at Beechworth, Bright and Wangaratta this month.
Featuring constitutional specialist Kim Rubenstein and Indigenous research fellow James Blackwell, the events will be hosted by Indi MP Helen Haines.
Mr Blackwell, a Wiradjuri man from Young in NSW, is an ambassador for the Uluru Youth Dialogue, a role that involves him actively promoting the 'yes' campaign for the coming Voice referendum.
He and Professor Rubinstein have already held a number of Voice talks in Melbourne and Canberra which involve him talking about the Indigenous aspect and her addressing constitutional issues.
"People are keen to learn and eager to find out what the Voice is and how the constitution works and we've had people really ask good questions and give feedback," Mr Blackwell said.
"I think people in regional areas are hungry for knowledge and want to be informed as voters."
Mr Blackwell estimates up to 40 per cent to those coming to hear him have been undecided voters.
"That's not necessarily a bad thing, every undecided voter is someone that just needs a bit more information to vote 'yes'," he said.
Mr Blackwell is a research fellow in Indigenous diplomacy at the Australian National University, while Professor Rubinstein is based at the University of Canberra and is a top mind on the country's citizenship laws.
Their first North East event will be in Wangaratta on Sunday August 20 from 6.30pm to 8pm at the Regional Study Centre.
They will then appear at the Bright Court House from 6.30pm to 8pm on Monday August 21 and at Beechworth's Quercus Neighbourhood House from 12.30pm to 2pm on Tuesday August 22.
No bookings are required.
Indigo for Yes group member Lesley Milne welcomed the event.
"I think it will clarify what an amendment to the constitution actually means and the actual change to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the constitution is relatively small," Ms Milne said.
"All it is requiring is that future governments are required to set up a Voice but each government will have control of what that will look like."
Dr Haines said she was keen to discuss the Voice referendum with constituents.
"Referendums do not happen very often, and it's crucial that every voter understands what voting yes will mean and what voting no will mean," Dr Haines said.
