Three contractors have been shortlisted to build the final Inland Rail projects in Victoria.
CPB Contractors, John Holland and McConnell Dowell will be considered for the works to begin in 2025.
The trio must develop their final design and tender submissions for the Inland Rail Beveridge to Albury section for tranche two works, including Benalla and Euroa.
Projects general manager for ARTC Victoria Ed Walker said a high standard of responses came through an expressions of interests process before it was narrowed down to three options.
"The remaining eight Victorian Inland Rail sites will be awarded to the very best available team and ARTC is now entering a formal request for tender phase to determine who will be chosen," he said.
"The successful contractor for this portion of the work will be required to deliver initiatives and meet targets related to industry participation, sustainability, employment, and workforce development with the Inland Rail team working closely with them to achieve these targets.
"The first four tranche one sites (Glenrowan, Barnawartha North, Wangaratta and Seymour) are moving quickly, and it will be great to get the shovels in the ground for the remaining eight tranche two sites."
McConnell Dowell is currently in charge of stage one of construction at Glenrowan, Barnawartha North, Wangaratta and Seymour.
"Tranche one and tranche two are being run as completely separate projects so as to ensure the tenderers are treated fairly and have equal access to project information to prepare high quality value-for money tender submissions," Mr Walker said.
The preferred contractor will be announced in mid-2024.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
